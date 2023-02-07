Banc Funds Co Increases Position in MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.73MM shares of MainStreet Bancshares Inc (MNSB). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 0.59MM shares and 4.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.63% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.98% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for MainStreet Bancshares is $32.26. The forecasts range from a low of $31.56 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 9.98% from its latest reported closing price of $29.33.

The projected annual revenue for MainStreet Bancshares is $82MM, an increase of 12.92%. The projected annual EPS is $3.95, an increase of 21.22%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in MainStreet Bancshares. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MNSB is 0.1840%, an increase of 46.6830%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 3,523K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 397,186 shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346,762 shares, representing an increase of 12.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNSB by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 346,775 shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265,140 shares, representing an increase of 23.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNSB by 38.58% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 286,229 shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286,264 shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNSB by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Asset Management holds 262,500 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235,691 shares, representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNSB by 21.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 220,216 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225,063 shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNSB by 2.17% over the last quarter.

MainStreet Bancshares Declares $0.10 Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares said on October 21, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022 received the payment on November 10, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $29.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.36%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.52%, the lowest has been 0.20%, and the highest has been 1.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=46).

The current dividend yield is 1.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

MainStreet Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on February 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.