Banc Funds Co Increases Position in Grand River Commerce (GNRV)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.66MM shares of Grand River Commerce Inc. (GNRV). This represents 4.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 0.50MM shares and 4.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.86% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grand River Commerce. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GNRV is 0.2095%, a decrease of 2.4150%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.24% to 1,076K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Manhattan holds 319,704 shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 159,718 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.