Banc Funds Co Increases Position in First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ). This represents 3.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.10% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.65% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Business Financial Services is $42.08. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 15.65% from its latest reported closing price of $36.38.

The projected annual revenue for First Business Financial Services is $144MM, an increase of 9.32%. The projected annual EPS is $4.43, a decrease of 9.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Business Financial Services. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBIZ is 0.14%, an increase of 12.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 6,502K shares. The put/call ratio of FBIZ is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Business Financial Services holds 355K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 328K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 0.87% over the last quarter.

M3F holds 309K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 18.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 205K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 198K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 10.19% over the last quarter.

First Business Financial Services Declares $0.23 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.91 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $36.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.77%, the lowest has been 2.00%, and the highest has been 5.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

First Business Financial Services Background Information

First Business Financial Services, Inc. is the parent company of First Business Bank. First Business Bank specializes in business banking, including commercial banking and specialty finance, private wealth, and bank consulting services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank's wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC.

