Banc Funds Co Increases Position in Fentura Financial (FETM)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.35MM shares of Fentura Financial, Inc. (FETM). This represents 4.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.28MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.05% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fentura Financial. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FETM is 0.5856%, a decrease of 0.3215%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 455K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 132,389 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,389 shares, representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FETM by 3.34% over the last quarter.

John G Ullman & Associates holds 24,150 shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fentura Financial Declares $0.09 Dividend

Fentura Financial said on October 28, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 4, 2022 received the payment on November 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $22.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.35%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 2.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=193).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

