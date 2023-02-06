Banc Funds Co Increases Position in ES Bancshares (ESBS)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.41MM shares of ES Bancshares, Inc. (ESBS). This represents 3.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 0.36MM shares and 2.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.45% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in ES Bancshares. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ESBS is 0.3937%, an increase of 6.3771%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.94% to 1,032K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price Jennifer C. holds 658,183 shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.