Banc Funds Co Increases Position in Avidbank Holdings (AVBH)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.67MM shares of Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (AVBH). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 0.45MM shares and 4.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 48.02% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.30% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avidbank Holdings is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.30% from its latest reported closing price of $20.87.

The projected annual revenue for Avidbank Holdings is $76MM, an increase of 14.57%. The projected annual EPS is $3.44, an increase of 15.98%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avidbank Holdings. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AVBH is 0.6644%, an increase of 11.7161%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 951K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 200,000 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 82,983 shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 2,000 shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

