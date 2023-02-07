Banc Funds Co Cuts Stake in Private Bancorp of America (PBAM)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.30MM shares of Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (PBAM). This represents 3.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.32MM shares and 3.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.72% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Private Bancorp of America is $36.21. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 5.72% from its latest reported closing price of $34.25.

The projected annual revenue for Private Bancorp of America is $86MM, an increase of 8.14%. The projected annual EPS is $4.30, a decrease of 0.95%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Private Bancorp of America. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PBAM is 0.5144%, an increase of 3.1983%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 423K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 118,082 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 5,900 shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,600 shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBAM by 14.84% over the last quarter.

