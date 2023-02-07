Banc Funds Co Cuts Stake in Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.62MM shares of Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB). This represents 4.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.29% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oregon Pacific Bancorp. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ORPB is 0.8121%, a decrease of 2.5804%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 1,189K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 582,710 shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578,210 shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORPB by 2.90% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.