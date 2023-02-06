Banc Funds Co Cuts Stake in First Reliance Bancshares (FSRL)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.66MM shares of First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (FSRL). This represents 4.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.83MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.07% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Reliance Bancshares is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 26.07% from its latest reported closing price of $8.90.

The projected annual revenue for First Reliance Bancshares is $31MM, a decrease of 19.11%. The projected annual EPS is $0.80, an increase of 16.02%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Reliance Bancshares. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FSRL is 0.6150%, a decrease of 2.4404%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,158K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 426,454 shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

