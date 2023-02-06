Banc Funds Co Cuts Stake in California Bancorp (CALB)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.62MM shares of California Bancorp (CALB). This represents 4.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.38% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for California Bancorp is $28.39. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 10.38% from its latest reported closing price of $25.72.

The projected annual revenue for California Bancorp is $87MM, an increase of 17.22%. The projected annual EPS is $2.80, an increase of 10.18%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Bancorp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CALB is 0.2049%, an increase of 7.1736%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 5,061K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 807,982 shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 552,916 shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528,576 shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 506,071 shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517,062 shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 399,563 shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366,026 shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 27.62% over the last quarter.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 198,583 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182,000 shares, representing an increase of 8.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 22.89% over the last quarter.

California Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

