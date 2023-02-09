BANC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.20, changing hands as low as $17.18 per share. Banc Of California Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BANC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BANC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.86 per share, with $20.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.25.
Also see: Highest Yielding BDCs
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CIMT
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DMDV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.