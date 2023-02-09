BANC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.20, changing hands as low as $17.18 per share. Banc Of California Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BANC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BANC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.86 per share, with $20.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.25.

