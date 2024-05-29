Banc Of California's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Banc Of California Inc's 7.75% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BANC.PRF) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.938), with shares changing hands as low as $22.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, BANC.PRF was trading at a 8.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.42% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BANC.PRF shares, versus BANC:
Below is a dividend history chart for BANC.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Banc Of California Inc's 7.75% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A:
In Wednesday trading, Banc Of California Inc's 7.75% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BANC.PRF) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BANC) are off about 3.5%.
