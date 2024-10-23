News & Insights

Stocks
BANC

Banc of California price target raised to $17 from $16 at Raymond James

October 23, 2024 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Banc of California (BANC) to $17 from $16 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Banc of California’s Q3 results exceeded forecasts, demonstrating significant progress on its operational turnaround and provides increased confidence in future performance, though it will take time to achieve its 1.1% ROAA and 13% ROATCE profitability targets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Focus is now shifting towards growth, which, combined with significant opportunity for repricing and remixing assets and liabilities, sets the stage for material EPS growth, which will be accelerated given the bank’s liability sensitive balance sheet, Raymond James says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BANC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BANC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.