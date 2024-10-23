Banc of California price target raised to $17 from $16 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Banc of California (BANC) to $17 from $16 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The bank’s Q4 net interest margin guidance raised on securities repositioning and funding remix, while other Q4 guidance and long-term profitability targets were reiterated, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

