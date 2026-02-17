Banc Of California Preferred Stock, Series A Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for BANC.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4845 on Banc Of California Inc's 7.75% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A:
In Tuesday trading, Banc Of California Inc's 7.75% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BANC.PRF) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BANC) are up about 0.5%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Stocks Insiders Are Buying But Hedge Funds Are Selling
SPE Dividend History
Funds Holding MMSB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.