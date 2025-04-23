Banc Of California, Inc. Announces Rise In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $43.62 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $20.91 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Banc of California, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.62 Mln. vs. $20.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.12 last year.

