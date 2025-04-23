BANC OF CALIFORNIA Earnings Results: $BANC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BANC OF CALIFORNIA ($BANC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $266,010,000, beating estimates of $249,889,800 by $16,120,200.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BANC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of BANC OF CALIFORNIA stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BANC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BANC OF CALIFORNIA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BANC forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.