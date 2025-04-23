BANC OF CALIFORNIA Earnings Results: $BANC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BANC OF CALIFORNIA ($BANC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $266,010,000, beating estimates of $249,889,800 by $16,120,200.
BANC OF CALIFORNIA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of BANC OF CALIFORNIA stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 43,730,207 shares (+1446.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $676,069,000
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,953,380 shares (+274.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,119,254
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,747,262 shares (+2119.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,472,670
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,179,722 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,698,502
- CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. removed 2,078,015 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,126,111
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,958,087 shares (-88.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,272,025
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 1,824,944 shares (-61.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,213,634
BANC OF CALIFORNIA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BANC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024
