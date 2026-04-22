Banc of California (BANC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, Banc of California (BANC) reported revenue of $286.95 million, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $290.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +2.63%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Interest Margin : 3.2% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3.2% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 61% versus 62.7% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 61% versus 62.7% estimated by four analysts on average. Total Nonperforming assets : $203.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $172.75 million.

: $203.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $172.75 million. Total Nonperforming loans : $185.73 million compared to the $157.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $185.73 million compared to the $157.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $31.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.06 billion.

: $31.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.06 billion. Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans held-for-investment : 0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Net Interest Income : $251.62 million compared to the $255.51 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $251.62 million compared to the $255.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total NonInterest Income : $35.33 million compared to the $35.25 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $35.33 million compared to the $35.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. Leased equipment income : $8.53 million versus $10.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $8.53 million versus $10.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $4.98 million versus $5.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.98 million versus $5.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other commissions and fees: $10.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.62 million.

Here is how Banc of California performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Banc of California here>>>

Shares of Banc of California have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.