Banc of California (BANC) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Banc of California (BANC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 35.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $292.72 million, increasing 10.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Banc of California metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.0%.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' stands at $31.68 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.82 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Nonperforming loans' should arrive at $179.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $189.61 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Nonperforming assets' should come in at $184.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $199.34 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total NonInterest Income' at $34.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28.99 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $258.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $235.29 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $5.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.77 million.

Analysts forecast 'Leased equipment income' to reach $10.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Other commissions and fees' will reach $9.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.23 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Banc of California shares have recorded returns of +3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BANC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.