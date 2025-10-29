Banc of California (BANC) Price Target Increased by 12.95% to 20.91

The average one-year price target for Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) has been revised to $20.91 / share. This is an increase of 12.95% from the prior estimate of $18.51 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $22.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.92% from the latest reported closing price of $17.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banc of California. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANC is 0.28%, an increase of 3.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.54% to 188,477K shares. The put/call ratio of BANC is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 15,593K shares representing 10.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,669K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,942K shares , representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 0.18% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,625K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,529K shares , representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,411K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,453K shares , representing an increase of 17.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Centerbridge Partners holds 4,493K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,772K shares , representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 9.76% over the last quarter.

