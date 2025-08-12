Bananas or Bust: Should You Buy Gorilla Before 1H25 Earnings?

Global technology solution provider Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR is set to report first-half 2025 results on Aug. 14, 2025, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is currently pegged at 13 cents per share on revenues of $19 million. For the first quarter of 2025, it has already reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 1 cent and improving from the year-ago loss of $1.47. It also generated revenues of $18.3 million, marking a more than 109% year-over-year jump, but missed the consensus mark of $20 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings has witnessed one downward revision and no movement in the opposite direction in the past 60 days.

The full-year 2025 earnings estimate is currently pegged at 97 cents per share, indicating a 115.8% year-over-year improvement. The same for revenues is pegged at $100.01 million, marking a 33.9% increase from a year ago.

Earnings Whispers for Gorilla Technology

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.

For the June quarter, GRRR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently has a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What’s Shaping GRRR’s 1H25 Results?

London-based Gorilla Technology is likely to have continued its expansion in the first half, thanks to growing demand for its effective and efficient services and global agreements. The first quarter results revealed a strong start to the half. Growth in AI-driven security and edge computing solutions is expected to have boosted the top line in the to-be-reported period.

Growing sales in MENA, Asia, South America and the U.K. are expected to have driven its performance. For the full year 2025, it expects gross margin within 40-45% and witnessed the first-quarter gross margin being 500 points below its target. As activity is expected to have picked up the second quarter, margins are likely to have improved. Its aggressive expense-curtailing efforts, strategic focus on high-margin opportunities and commitment to product innovations will likely to have provided support.

Second quarter investment in ONE AMAZON partnership is expected to have increased by the company. With rising collections towards the end of the quarter, its cash position is likely to have improved. Management earlier referenced qualified backlog of around $93 million for 2025, with substantial portions expected to materialize in the second half, leaving a lower portion for the first half.

GRRR’s Price Performance & Valuation

Gorilla Technology's stock has declined 6.8% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s growth of 19.1%. Among its peers, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR has jumped 141.6% during this time while Rezolve AI PLC RZLV has fallen further by 20.9%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has grown 8.5%.

YTD Price Performance – GRRR, PLTR, RZLV, Industry & S&P500

Now, let’s look at the value Gorilla Technology offers investors at current levels.

The company’s valuation looks cheap compared with the industry average. Currently, GRRR is trading at 2.92X forward 12-month sales, below the industry’s average of 3.21X. In comparison, Palantir and Rezolve are currently trading at 86.09X and 9.91X, respectively.

How Should You Play GRRR Stock Now?

Although an earnings beat is uncertain at the moment, Gorilla Technology is sitting on a $5.6 billion active global pipeline covering 87 projects, with plans to lock in $1.3 billion in long-term contracts by mid-2026, including MOUs and late-stage negotiations. Recent capital moves have strengthened its balance sheet, $105 million raised via a registered direct offering has lifted cash reserves, while debt remains low at $16.5 million on favorable terms.

The company has also reaffirmed its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, boosting both market credibility and speed-to-market in sovereign and mission-critical infrastructure projects. Key growth drivers are already in motion: a nationwide smart education rollout in Thailand serving 6.5 million students, and the upcoming "ONE AMAZON" environmental initiative, set to debut during New York Climate Week with revenue contributions expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

With a strong financial footing, accelerating global contracts, deepening presence in Asia, and a valuation still offering room for upside, GRRR appears well-positioned for investors looking for scalable growth in AI-powered infrastructure. Currently, it trades below the Wall Street average price target of $31 per share, indicating a massive 84.2% upside from current levels.

