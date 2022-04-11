Ban on tyre imports from Russia to hit Nokian Tyres output

April 11 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres TYRES.HE said on Monday new sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) on Russia will have a significant impact on its production.

The sanctions, announced on Saturday, ban the import of tyres from Russia, Nokian said, and will affect the company's ability to sell tires both in Russia and in the EU, specifically in Central Europe.

The company had about 80% of its output in the country before Russia's invasion on Ukraine.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((boleslaw.lasocki@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.