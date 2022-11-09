Bamco Takes Significant Position in FIGS / FIGS, Inc.

Fintel reports Bamco has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16,088,192 shares of FIGS, Inc. (FIGS). This represents 10.13% of the company.

FIGS is an apparel company that provides fashionable scrubs for medical professionals.

What are other large shareholders doing?

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, Inc. holds 11,598,277 shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,839,177 shares, representing an increase of 23.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 30.38% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 11,531,940 shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,494,827 shares, representing an increase of 26.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 31.71% over the last quarter.

Fmr Llc holds 10,263,557 shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,868,359 shares, representing a decrease of 74.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 69.67% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 9,213,314 shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,283,464 shares, representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 77.83% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 8,823,471 shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,370,119 shares, representing an increase of 50.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 91.84% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in FIGS, Inc.. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 16.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIGS, Inc. is 0.1623%, a decrease of 22.1538%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 149,356,080 shares.

