Bamco Now Owns 9.08% of Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

Fintel reports that Bamco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.08MM shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL). This represents 9.08% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.12MM shares and 9.29% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.39% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinsale Capital Group is $310.90. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.39% from its latest reported closing price of $297.83.

The projected annual revenue for Kinsale Capital Group is $1,069MM, an increase of 40.69%. The projected annual EPS is $8.94, an increase of 45.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 799 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinsale Capital Group. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 7.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSL is 0.37%, an increase of 7.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 27,087K shares. The put/call ratio of KNSL is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,000K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 845K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 58.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 649K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 17.51% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 629K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 13.57% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 552K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 16.70% over the last quarter.

Kinsale Capital Group Declares $0.13 Dividend

On November 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 29, 2022 received the payment on December 13, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $297.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.31%, the lowest has been 0.14%, and the highest has been 0.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Kinsale Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

