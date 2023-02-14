Bamco Now Owns 8.65% of Choice Hotels International (CHH)

Fintel reports that Bamco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.61MM shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH). This represents 8.65% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.66MM shares and 8.38% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.17% and an increase in total ownership of 0.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.14% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Choice Hotels International is $122.50. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.14% from its latest reported closing price of $123.91.

The projected annual revenue for Choice Hotels International is $1,509MM, an increase of 13.92%. The projected annual EPS is $5.92, a decrease of 3.49%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in Choice Hotels International. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHH is 0.22%, a decrease of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 43,887K shares. The put/call ratio of CHH is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 2,975K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 2,714K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,101K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,142K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 99.99% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,807K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,172K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Choice Hotels International Background Information

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences.

