Bamco Now Owns 6.28% of Cohen & Steers (CNS)

Fintel reports that Bamco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.06MM shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS). This represents 6.28% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.92MM shares and 6.04% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.80% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cohen & Steers is $72.42. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.80% from its latest reported closing price of $75.28.

The projected annual revenue for Cohen & Steers is $515MM, a decrease of 9.23%. The projected annual EPS is $3.35, a decrease of 4.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohen & Steers. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNS is 0.18%, a decrease of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 31,591K shares. The put/call ratio of CNS is 2.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,900K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,580K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,290K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,220K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 34.48% over the last quarter.

SHRAX - ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Fund holds 1,197K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

