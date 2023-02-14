Bamco Now Owns 2.14% of MaxCyte (MXCT)

Fintel reports that Bamco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.18MM shares of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT). This represents 2.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 15, 2022 they reported 5.13MM shares and 5.07% of the company, a decrease in shares of 57.46% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.93% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.20% Downside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for MaxCyte is $11.90. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.20% from its latest reported closing price of $425.00.

The projected annual revenue for MaxCyte is $59MM, an increase of 40.61%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in MaxCyte. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MXCT is 0.23%, an increase of 41.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 76,864K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Casdin Capital holds 10,736K shares representing 10.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,971K shares, representing a decrease of 30.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXCT by 17.96% over the last quarter.

Vitruvian Partners LLP holds 5,043K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Water Life Science Advisors holds 3,225K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 3,042K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,653K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,649K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXCT by 43.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

