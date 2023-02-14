Bamco Now Owns 14.11% of Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Fintel reports that Bamco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.18MM shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR). This represents 14.11% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 7.61MM shares and 11.08% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.52% and an increase in total ownership of 3.03% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.39% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Red Rock Resorts is $49.78. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 5.39% from its latest reported closing price of $47.23.

The projected annual revenue for Red Rock Resorts is $1,651MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual EPS is $2.22, a decrease of 36.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Rock Resorts. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRR is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 76,803K shares. The put/call ratio of RRR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Zeke Capital Advisors holds 6,411K shares representing 11.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 4,922K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,221K shares, representing a decrease of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,321K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,358K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 99.98% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 2,750K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 12.19% over the last quarter.

OTCAX - MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund A holds 2,646K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 16.03% over the last quarter.

Red Rock Resorts Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $47.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 6.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=152).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Red Rock Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Red Rock Resorts owns a majority indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ('Station Casinos'). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegasvalley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palms Casino Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel, Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens. In addition, Station Casinos is the manager of Graton Resort & Casino in northern California.

