Bamco Now Owns 11.38% of Vail Resorts (MTN)

Fintel reports that Bamco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.59MM shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN). This represents 11.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.39MM shares and 10.86% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.49% and an increase in total ownership of 0.52% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.05% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vail Resorts is $285.94. The forecasts range from a low of $234.32 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.05% from its latest reported closing price of $255.18.

The projected annual revenue for Vail Resorts is $62,894MM, an increase of 2,291.60%. The projected annual EPS is $3.51, a decrease of 59.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 997 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vail Resorts. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTN is 0.28%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 50,003K shares. The put/call ratio of MTN is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 2,088K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 20.46% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 2,000K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,699K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 43.95% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,513K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company.

Select Equity Group holds 1,447K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares, representing an increase of 43.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 91.64% over the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Declares $1.91 Dividend

On December 8, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.91 per share ($7.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 23, 2022 received the payment on January 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.91 per share.

At the current share price of $255.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.67%, the lowest has been 0.97%, and the highest has been 4.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=164).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Vail Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 37 world-class destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.