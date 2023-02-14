Bamco Now Owns 1.78% of Membership Collective Group (MCG)

Fintel reports that Bamco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.00MM shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG). This represents 1.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.17MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 68.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.92% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Membership Collective Group is $6.80. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 5.92% from its latest reported closing price of $6.42.

The projected annual revenue for Membership Collective Group is $1,212MM, an increase of 36.74%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Membership Collective Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 14.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCG is 0.18%, a decrease of 41.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.77% to 43,989K shares. The put/call ratio of MCG is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 15,648K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,647K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 23.28% over the last quarter.

Pelham Capital holds 7,495K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,982K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,069K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 66.36% over the last quarter.

Lansdowne Partners Llp holds 2,842K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,010K shares, representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 72.50% over the last quarter.

SDSCX - BNY Mellon Small holds 1,894K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998K shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 25.39% over the last quarter.

Membership Collective Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Membership Collective Group (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The company began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through its global portfolio of 30 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – its interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and its digital channels.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

