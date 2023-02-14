Bamco Now Owns 0.58% of ForgeRock Inc - (FORG)

Fintel reports that Bamco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.28MM shares of ForgeRock Inc - Class A (FORG). This represents 0.58% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.71MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 61.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.02% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.95% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for ForgeRock Inc - is $22.77. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $24.41. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from its latest reported closing price of $19.98.

The projected annual revenue for ForgeRock Inc - is $270MM, an increase of 33.85%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in ForgeRock Inc -. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 22.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORG is 0.82%, an increase of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.22% to 42,053K shares. The put/call ratio of FORG is 4.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Riverwood Capital Management holds 4,568K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Meritech Capital Associates IV, L.L.C. holds 3,463K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,929K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company.

Alpine Associates Management holds 1,724K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 1,207K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing an increase of 46.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORG by 11.95% over the last quarter.

ForgeRock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world.

