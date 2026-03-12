Bamco Expands FactSet Stake to $838 Million as Financial Data Platform Drives Recurring Revenue

Key Points

Bamco Inc purchased 1,069,786 shares of FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

The quarter-end value of the stake increased by $317.17 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movement.

Transaction value represented 0.81% of Bamco's 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade position: 2,888,845 shares valued at $838.31 million as of December 31, 2025.

The position accounts for 2.27% of Bamco's 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026 SEC filing, Bamco Inc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) by 1,069,786 shares during the fourth quarter. Bamco's stake in FactSet Research Systems increased by $317.17 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price changes.

What else to know

Bamco Inc acquired this stake, which now accounts for 2.27% of its 13F assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings post-filing:

NASDAQ: TSLA: $5.36 billion (14.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ACGL: $1.73 billion (4.7% of AUM)

NYSE: MSCI: $1.58 billion (4.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: CSGP: $1.31 billion (3.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: IDXX: $1.22 billion (3.3% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of FactSet Research Systems were priced at $190.06, down 58.2% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 69.8 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.36 billion Net income (TTM) $599.60 million Dividend yield 2.14% Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $190.06

Company snapshot

FactSet Research Systems is a leading provider of financial data and analytics, supporting investment decision-making across global markets. The company leverages a robust subscription model and a comprehensive suite of workflow solutions to drive consistent revenue and maintain strong client relationships. Its scale and focus on integrated analytics position it as a key partner for institutional investors seeking actionable insights and operational efficiency.

Provides integrated financial information, analytics, and workflow solutions for investment professionals, including research, analytics, trading, and wealth management tools.The company operates a subscription-based business model, generating recurring revenue from a global client base.

FactSet serves institutional clients such as portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, and other financial services entities globally.

What this transaction means for investors

Investment firms rely on specialized platforms to research companies, monitor markets, and manage portfolios. Analysts and portfolio managers use these systems daily to screen securities, evaluate financial data, and track performance. Reliable market information and analytics are essential to the investment process.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers financial data, analytics, and workflow software to investment professionals worldwide. Its platform combines market data, company fundamentals, portfolio analytics, and research tools in one system to support investment decisions. As firms integrate these tools into their operations and purchase user licenses, FactSet secures recurring revenue through subscriptions and maintains strong client retention among asset managers, banks, and wealth advisors.

For investors, platforms like FactSet benefit from demand tied to the broader investment industry rather than to short-term market cycles. Portfolio managers, analysts, and advisors rely on these systems to conduct research and manage assets, which can make them difficult to replace once integrated into daily workflows. That embedded role helps support durable subscription revenue as financial markets and investment strategies evolve.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CoStar Group, FactSet Research Systems, MSCI, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Idexx Laboratories. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

