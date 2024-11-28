Bamboos Health Care Passes AGM Resolutions Successfully

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd (HK:2293) has released an update.

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd announced successful approval of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on November 28, 2024. The resolutions, including re-election of directors and approval of financial statements, received overwhelming support from shareholders. Additionally, the company secured mandates for share issuance and buy-backs, reflecting strong investor confidence.

