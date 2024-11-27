Bamboos Health Care Appoints New Executive Director

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd (HK:2293) has released an update.

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd has announced the appointment of Mr. Cheng Sau Kong as an executive director starting December 1, 2024. Mr. Cheng, with extensive experience in both the public sector and healthcare management, will be pivotal in driving the strategic development of the company’s subsidiaries. His appointment comes with a competitive remuneration package, reflecting his expertise and role within the company.

