BAM Signs 600 Mln Euro Deal To Upgrade Limburg's Energy And Water Networks

(RTTNews) - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (BAMNB.AS) Monday announced that it has entered a 12-year agreement with network operator Enexis and Waterleiding Maatschappij Limburg to modernize and expand Limburg's electricity and water infrastructure.

Valued at around 600 million euro, the partnership is a key step in supporting the region's energy transition and ensuring reliable utility services.

Beginning in late 2025, BAM will carry out large-scale upgrades to the electricity grid under Enexis' "neighbourhood approach," aimed at boosting capacity for rising demand from electric mobility, heat pumps, and solar power.

At the same time, BAM will collaborate with WML to reinforce the drinking water supply, ensuring efficiency and minimal disruption for residents.

The long-term deal allows BAM to invest in innovation, sustainability, and regional workforce development, combining expertise in both energy and water systems to deliver a future-proof underground infrastructure for Limburg.

BAMN.AS is currently trading at 8.09 euros up 0.09 euro or 1.13 percent on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.