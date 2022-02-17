BAM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (Symbol: BAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.95, changing hands as low as $54.59 per share. Brookfield Asset Management Inc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAM's low point in its 52 week range is $40.30 per share, with $62.465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.76.

