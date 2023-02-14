Balyasny Asset Management Now Owns 4.64% of ZimVie (ZIMV)

Fintel reports that Balyasny Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.21MM shares of ZimVie Inc (ZIMV). This represents 4.64% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 15, 2022 they reported 1.31MM shares and 5.03% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.37% Downside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZimVie is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.37% from its latest reported closing price of $10.72.

The projected annual revenue for ZimVie is $941MM, a decrease of 0.51%. The projected annual EPS is $1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 581 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZimVie. This is a decrease of 133 owner(s) or 18.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIMV is 0.03%, a decrease of 16.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 23,636K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIMV is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 2,600K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 23.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 43.44% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,537K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 34.34% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,117K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing an increase of 16.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,091K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 34.87% over the last quarter.

JSIVX - Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Class L holds 1,065K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 33.91% over the last quarter.

