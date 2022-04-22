Baltic nations not buying Russian gas at the moment, Latvia says

VILNIUS, April 22 (Reuters) - Baltic European Union members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are not buying Russian gas at the moment and aim to also avoid doing so in the future, Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Friday.

"We will cooperate for that, to ensure enough gas supplies, and we will use the underground gas storage in Latvia," Karins told a joint news conference following a meeting of the three Baltic prime ministers.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.