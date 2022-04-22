Baltic nations not buying Russian gas at the moment, Latvia says

Contributor
Andrius Sytas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

VILNIUS, April 22 (Reuters) - Baltic European Union members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are not buying Russian gas at the moment and aim to also avoid doing so in the future, Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Friday.

"We will cooperate for that, to ensure enough gas supplies, and we will use the underground gas storage in Latvia," Karins told a joint news conference following a meeting of the three Baltic prime ministers.

