Baltic nations may speed up disconnect from Russia power grid, PMs say

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

May 12, 2023 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by Andrius Sytas for Reuters ->

TALLINN, May 12 (Reuters) - The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said on Friday they are considering speeding up a plan to disconnect the Baltic region's electricity supply from Russia's power grid.

"Today we agreed to continue discussions on accelerating as soon as all of our studies are finished," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told a joint news conference with her Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts.

"Technical studies, especially on production capacity and energy crisis, will allow us to clarify the details and exact timing of this process," she added.

