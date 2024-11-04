News & Insights

Baltic Classifieds Sees Stake Change by Key Investor

November 04, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc (GB:BCG) has released an update.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has announced that Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC, based in Los Angeles, has adjusted its voting rights in the company. The investment management firm now holds an 8.55% stake, down from a previous 9.97%, reflecting a change in their position as of October 31, 2024. This adjustment may attract attention from investors monitoring shifts in shareholder influence within the company.

