News & Insights

Stocks

Baltic Classifieds Group Updates on Shareholder Changes

November 26, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc (GB:BCG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has announced a change in its major shareholders as Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC has adjusted its voting rights in the company to 7.95% from a previous 8.55%. This shift reflects a recent acquisition or disposal of shares, impacting the investment landscape for the company.

For further insights into GB:BCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.