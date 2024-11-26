Baltic Classifieds Group Updates on Shareholder Changes

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc (GB:BCG) has released an update.
Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has announced a change in its major shareholders as Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC has adjusted its voting rights in the company to 7.95% from a previous 8.55%. This shift reflects a recent acquisition or disposal of shares, impacting the investment landscape for the company.
