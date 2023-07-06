Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Price Target Increased by 6.42% to 179.11

The average one-year price target for Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) has been revised to 179.11 / share. This is an increase of 6.42% from the prior estimate of 168.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 231.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.73% from the latest reported closing price of 190.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baltic Classifieds Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCG is 1.11%, an increase of 2.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 74,456K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 29,623K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,658K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCG by 0.60% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 12,755K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VAESX - Virtus KAR Emerging Markets Small-Cap Fund holds 5,876K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 4,550K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 3,487K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666K shares, representing an increase of 23.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCG by 38.57% over the last quarter.

