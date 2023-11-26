Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Price Target Increased by 5.31% to 230.72

The average one-year price target for Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) has been revised to 230.72 / share. This is an increase of 5.31% from the prior estimate of 219.10 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 202.00 to a high of 279.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.35% from the latest reported closing price of 219.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baltic Classifieds Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCG is 1.67%, an increase of 32.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 75,949K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 29,623K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 12,288K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,755K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCG by 22.05% over the last quarter.

VAESX - Virtus KAR Emerging Markets Small-Cap Fund holds 6,497K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 4,779K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 3,487K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

