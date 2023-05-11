Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Price Target Decreased by 8.97% to 168.30

The average one-year price target for Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) has been revised to 168.30 / share. This is an decrease of 8.97% from the prior estimate of 184.88 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.75% from the latest reported closing price of 163.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baltic Classifieds Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCG is 1.08%, an increase of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.21% to 75,137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 30,658K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,911K shares, representing a decrease of 10.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCG by 8.32% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 12,755K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VAESX - Virtus KAR Emerging Markets Small-Cap Fund holds 5,876K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,818K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCG by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 4,550K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,083K shares, representing an increase of 10.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCG by 24.91% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 2,666K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 62.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCG by 170.82% over the last quarter.

