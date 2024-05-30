Baltic Classifieds Group Executes Share Buyback

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc (GB:BCG) has released an update.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has actively engaged in a share buyback strategy, having repurchased 43,917 of its own ordinary shares for cancellation on May 29, 2024, at an average price of 252.9792p. The transaction was executed through Merrill Lynch International, with share prices ranging from 252.5000p to 255.5000p. After this buyback, the company’s total number of shares in issue stands at 488,394,933, with no shares held in treasury, defining the total voting rights available to shareholders.

