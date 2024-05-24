Baltic Classifieds Group Executes Share Buyback

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc (GB:BCG) has released an update.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has announced the buyback of 35,319 of its own shares on May 23, 2024, for cancellation, at an average price of 244.7942p per share, through Merrill Lynch International. After the transaction, the company’s total issued shares stand at 488,521,704, with no shares held in treasury, impacting the voting rights for shareholders. The action is part of their share buyback programme, reflecting a strategic move to manage their share capital.

For further insights into GB:BCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.