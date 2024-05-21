Baltic Classifieds Group Executes Share Buyback

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc (GB:BCG) has released an update.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has recently executed a buyback of their shares, purchasing 33,183 shares at an average price of 236.5568p each, with the shares set for cancellation. The transaction leaves the company with 488,680,228 shares remaining in issue and no shares in treasury, maintaining the same number of voting rights for shareholders. This move is part of ongoing efforts to manage the company’s share capital effectively.

