Baltic Classifieds Group Buys Back Shares

May 29, 2024 — 02:45 am EDT

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc (GB:BCG) has released an update.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has reported the repurchase of 78,345 of its own ordinary shares on May 28, 2024, for cancellation. The shares were bought through Merrill Lynch International at prices ranging from 253.0000p to 255.0000p per share. Post-transaction, the company’s total number of shares in issue stands at 488,438,850, with an equivalent number of voting rights.

