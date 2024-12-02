News & Insights

Baltic Classifieds Group Announces Total Voting Rights

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc (GB:BCG) has released an update.

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc has announced that its total voting rights stand at 484,352,679 ordinary shares, each valued at £0.01, as of November 29, 2024. This figure is essential for shareholders to determine their reporting obligations under the FCA’s rules. Investors should note that the company holds no shares in treasury.

