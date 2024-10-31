News & Insights

Baltic Classifieds Group to Announce Interim Results

October 31, 2024

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc (GB:BCG) has released an update.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC, a key player in the online classifieds sector in the Baltics, is set to release its interim financial results for the six months ending October 2024 on December 5th. This announcement could provide valuable insights into the company’s performance and market position, drawing interest from investors and market analysts. The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange and part of the FTSE 250 Index, operates several online portals in Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia.

